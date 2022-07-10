Auto

Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 10, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Dominar 400 and 250 come equipped with dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its flagship motorcycles, the Dominar 250 and Dominar 400. The updated prices are effective in India from July. To note, this happens to be the second price revision this year for both bikes and they are now dearer by up to Rs. 6,400. Both two-wheelers remain mechanically unaltered, featuring a Leo-inspired design language and comfortable riding posture.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto took the Indian bike market by surprise with the launch of the Dominar 400 in 2016. Featuring a power-cruiser look, it quickly gained popularity among the long-distance touring groups on our shores.

The homegrown automaker then updated the Dominar line-up by adding a quarter-liter offering to appeal to younger buyers.

The recent price hike is likely done to offset rising input costs.

Bike #1 Bajaj Dominar 250: Now starts at Rs. 1.75 lakh

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has received a price hike of Rs. 6,400 in India. The motorcycle flaunts an updated dual-tone paint scheme, a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, always-on LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, angular mirrors, grab rails, and split LED taillights. It packs a reverse-LCD instrument cluster with a secondary tank-mounted display and rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a potent 249cc engine

Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill generates 26.6hp/23.5Nm. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by inverted forks (front) and a mono-shock unit (rear).

Bike #2 Bajaj Dominar 400: Now begins at Rs. 2.24 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400 is now dearer by Rs. 3,152 in India. The power-cruiser sports a similar design language to its quarter-liter sibling. It is available in two paint schemes: Aurora Green and Charcoal Black. It comes kitted with factory-fitted touring accessories such as a tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, USB charging port, leg guard, top-box mount/back stopper, navigation stay, and saddle stay.

Information It draws power from a 373cc engine

Dominar 400 is fueled by a 373.3cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.4hp/35Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It is equipped with disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS and has a larger 150-section rear tire.