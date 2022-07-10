Auto

Tata cars become more expensive in India: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 10, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has raised the prices of all its models in India this month, including hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs, as well as SUVs. Following the latest revision in price, the cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 15,000. The price hike is applicable to all cars in the company's portfolio, including Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to rising input costs, all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models and Tata Motors is no exception.

This month, the carmaker has increased prices by around 0.55% and there is no price protection for customers who had booked their vehicles earlier.

Sales might get affected as customers will search for alternatives from rivals like Hyundai and Mahindra.

Car #1 Tata Punch: Price starts at Rs. 5.83 lakh

Tata Punch has become costlier by up to Rs. 10,000. It has projector headlights, LED taillights, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and electrically folding ORVMs. Inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that makes 85hp/113Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Car #2 Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 7.55 lakh

Tata Nexon is now up to Rs. 15,000 more expensive in India. The SUV sports roof rails, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and a skid plate. It gets a five-seater cabin with USB chargers, a dual-tone dashboard, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 118.3hp/170Nm.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 14.65 lakh

Tata Motors has raised the prices of the Harrier by up to Rs. 10,000. The four-wheeler gets projector headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are ventilated seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, automatic climate control, and an air purifier. It is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Car #4 Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 15.25 lakh

Finally, Tata Safari has received a hike of up to Rs. 15,000 in India. The vehicle offers a large chrome grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. It gets a spacious cabin with leather upholstery, ambient lighting, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is offered with a 168hp/350Nm, 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

