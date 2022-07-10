Auto

Top 5 SUVs below Rs. 12 lakh in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 10, 2022

Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.53 lakh

The tastes of Indian car buyers are undergoing a change. While the demand for sedans is going down, SUVs are becoming more popular. As such, automakers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, SKODA, Volkswagen, and Mahindra have flooded the market with their latest offerings. Let us take a look at some SUVs below Rs. 12 lakh, which offer the perfect balance of style and performance.

Car #1 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Price starts at Rs. 7.53 lakh

The new Hyundai VENUE flaunts a 'Parametric Jewel' grille, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, projector LED headlights with cornering lamps, roof rails, and ORVMs. Inside, there are five seats, a USB charger, rear AC vents, two airbags, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, ABS, and EBD. It is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (120hp/172Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 100hp/240Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price begins at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sports projector LED headlights, LED taillamps, a chromed grille, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy rims. It has five seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, a dual-tone dashboard, cruise control, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology (102hp/137Nm). The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #3 SKODA KUSHAQ: Price starts at Rs. 11.29 lakh

The SKODA KUSHAQ offers a chromed grille, a sculpted hood, halogen headlamps, roof rails, dual-tone ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels. Inside, a dual-tone dashboard, five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, two airbags, ABS, and rear AC vents are available. It is backed by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Car #4 Volkswagen Taigun: Price begins at Rs. 11.4 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a chrome-garnished grille, halogen headlamps, roof rails, LED taillights, 16-inch wheels, and a rear spoiler. The car gets a five-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, two airbags, a USB charger, rear AC vents, and key-less entry. It runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that puts out 114hp/178Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox handles transmission duties.

Car #5 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh

Finally, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has a chrome-slatted grille, roof rails, adjustable halogen headlamps, skid plates, and 17-inch designer wheels. Inside, the SUV gets a front USB charger, a touchscreen infotainment panel, parking sensors, two airbags, ABS, and EBD. It is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 200hp of power and 370Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.