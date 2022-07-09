Auto

Bajaj Chetak e-scooter becomes costlier in India: Check new price

Bajaj Chetak e-scooter becomes costlier in India: Check new price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 09, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Chetak delivers 95km of range (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has raised the price of the Premium variant of its Chetak electric scooter in India. After the latest price revision, the model has become costlier by Rs. 12,749. The vehicle has a retro-inspired design, several tech-based features, and is backed by an electric powertrain. It delivers up to 95km of range. Notably, the Urbane variant is no longer on sale.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Chetak is one of India's most famous electric scooters, having retailed 14,000 units since its debut here in 2019. The brand is also sitting on order books of over 16,000 units.

The vehicle's good looks and decent performance appeal to buyers. However, the cost hike might deter potential buyers, and they might opt for rivals like Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.

Design The scooter is available in 4 colors

The Bajaj Chetak has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece tan-colored seat with a pillion grab rail, and an oval-shaped headlight. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for navigation, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in Hazelnut, Brooklyn Black, Velluto Russo (Red), and Indigo Metallic (Blue) colors.

Information It attains a top speed of 70km/h

The Bajaj Chetak packs a 3.8kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds, hit a top speed of 70km/h, and deliver a range of up to 95km per charge.

Safety It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear rim, and a combined braking system. It also gets two riding modes: Eco and Sport. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a single fork on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Bajaj Chetak: Pricing

After the newest cost revision in India, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has become costlier by Rs. 12,749 and is now priced at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune not including FAME II subsidy). The Urbane variant is not sold anymore.