Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE turbo-petrol review: Should you buy it?

2022 Hyundai VENUE turbo-petrol review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jun 26, 2022, 10:15 am 3 min read

2022 Hyundai VENUE turbo-petrol is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Along with the Creta, the VENUE remains one of the best selling models within the Hyundai product portfolio and recently the subcompact SUV was given a thorough update. While mechanically, the VENUE remains the same with three powertrain options, the styling and equipment list has been heavily tweaked. We have tested the turbo-petrol model with iMT gearbox in our review.

Context Why does this story matter?

The compact SUV segment continues to grow at a rapid pace and car buyers from different segments are attracted to this particular genre due to its design and practicality.

However, automakers also have to keep up with the current trends and update their models frequently to stay relevant in the game.

Hence, Hyundai also has updated the VENUE to reflect the changing buyer tastes.

Exteriors The car has a massive new grille

It is quite easy to distinguish the new VENUE thanks to its massive 'Parametric Jewel' chrome grille. The grille is finished in dark chrome and is aligned with the slim DRLs. Just like the earlier model, the headlamps are placed below the DRLs. The front bumper also has been redesigned. Elsewhere, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels, connecting LED taillamps, and new skid plate.

Interiors The interior gets a new dual-tone upholstery

The interiors have a new dual-tone upholstery while a four-spoke steering wheel adds a premium touch. You will also notice a new digital instrument cluster along with a dedicated knob for drive modes in the DCT automatic version. The location of the air purifier is also now moved to the front arm rest. Quality continues to be impressive and is best in class.

Features From connected car technology to a powered driver's seat

The equipment list has been further enhanced in terms of technology and comfort features. While the 8.0-inch touchscreen remains, the infotainment system is tweaked along with additional features via Bluelink connected car technology and support for OTA updates. There are new embedded voice recognition commands as well along with a powered driver's seat, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and more.

Space The rear seat gets a 2-step recline feature

While the new Hyundai VENUE remains unchanged in terms of the wheelbase, there is more knee room at the rear thanks to a scooped out front seat-back. Occupants at the rear will also like the 2-step recline feature which is also first in segment. That aside, the VENUE remains a strict four-seater thanks to its central transmission tunnel. It has a 350-liter boot capacity.

Performance The car has a strong power delivery

We tested the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol model equipped with an iMT clutchless manual gearbox. Developing 120hp/172Nm, this is the most performance focused variant in the line-up. Power delivery is strong and ample torque makes cruising effortless. The iMT gearbox is also an improvement in terms of shift quality. The VENUE continues to have excellent high speed stability and a reasonably pliant ride quality.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

Prices for the new VENUE start at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo-petrol version and despite a minor price hike, the turbo-petrol remains a well priced performance oriented offering. The feature additions also make the VENUE stand out amongst competition while the new styling freshens up the design. Overall, the VENUE is now a stronger value proposition than before.

Hyundai VENUE What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Aggressive new styling Enhanced equipment list Quality interiors Turbo-petrol offers good performance Bad Stuff: Touchscreen size is a bit small Rear seat good enough for 2 people