Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 26, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will debut in early-2023. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield might launch its Shotgun 650 motorbike in India in the first half of 2023. In the latest development, a production-specific mule of the two-wheeler has been spied on a test, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have chunky fenders, alloy wheels, dual exhausts, and an asymmetrical instrument cluster, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will draw styling cues from the SG650 Bobber concept showcased at EICMA 2021. It will be available in two variants: bobber and roadster.

The upcoming addition to the brand's 650 series should deliver good performance. We expect the vehicle to be launched soon and raise the competition in the two-wheeler segment in our country.

Design The bike will have alloy rims and round mirrors

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-type seats, dual exhausts, triangular side panels, and circular mirrors. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on designer alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased tires. Its fuel storage capacity has not been disclosed.

Information It will run on a 47hp, 648cc engine

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin, air-oil-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The mill will generate a maximum power of 46.9hp and a peak torque of 52Nm.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).