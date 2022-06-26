Auto

CCM Classic Tracker introduced in two variants: Check prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 26, 2022

CCM Classic Tracker runs on a 600cc single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: CCM Motorcycles)

UK-based CCM Motorcycles has introduced the Classic Tracker flat-track bike in its home country. It is offered in two variants: New Classic Tracker and Infinity Package. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and offers full-LED lighting as well as a digital instrument console. It runs on a 600cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 55hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CCM Classic Tracker is a good-looking vehicle with decent performance and bears a hefty price tag. It should attract select buyers in the Old Continent.

If the vehicle makes its way to our shores, it will be a completely built unit (CBU). In case the two-wheeler arrives in India, the rivalry in the market will increase.

Design The motorcycle has 19-inch wheels and bar-end mirrors

The CCM Classic Tracker sits on a purpose-built frame and dons metal bodywork. It has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept twin-tip exhaust, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, and a round headlight. The motorcycle packs an all-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument console. It rides on blacked-out or golden-colored 19-inch spoked wheels. It is offered in two shades.

Information It is fueled by a 55hp, 600cc engine

The CCM Classic Tracker draws power from a 600cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 55hp and a peak torque of 58Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CCM Classic Tracker is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the flat-track bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock absorber on the rear section.

Information CCM Classic Tracker: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the CCM Classic Tracker sports a starting price figure of £10,695 (around Rs. 10.3 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.