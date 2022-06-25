Auto

EVTRIC Rise electric bike launched at Rs. 1.6 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 25, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

EVTRIC Rise promises up to 110km of range (Photo credit: EVTRIC)

Pune-based EVTRIC has launched its first motorcycle in India, called the Rise. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a muscular design and offers an all-LED setup for lighting as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by an electric powertrain (featuring a 2.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack) and promises a range of up to 110km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

EVTRIC's first motorcycle in India flaunts a Hero Glamour-inspired look and offers decent performance. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in our market.

The vehicle has been priced competitively and rivals the likes of Revolt RV400, Tork Kratos, and Oben Rorr. The rivalry in the electric two-wheeler segment should be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has a flyscreen and single-piece seat

The EVTRIC Rise has a muscular fuel tank-like structure with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars, a flyscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on aluminium alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 1,300mm and is offered in red and black shades.

Information It attains a top speed of 70km/h

The EVTRIC Rise packs a 2kW BLDC hub motor linked to a 70V/40ah (2.8kWh) lithium-ion battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 70km/h and deliver a range of 110km on a single charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the EVTRIC Rise is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a CBS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information EVTRIC Rise: Pricing

In India, the EVTRIC Rise electric motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked via the brand's official website by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000.