Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 previewed in spy images; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 found testing (Photo credit: Motoroids)

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Shotgun 650 motorbike in India within the next few months. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been spotted testing, revealing important design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a muscular fuel tank, round mirrors, a rider-only saddle, and a chrome finish on the exhausts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Shotgun 650 will be the single-seater bobber variant of the Super Meteor 650. It will be the most expensive Royal Enfield model in India and will raise the competition in the two-wheeler segment.

The Shotgun was shown as a concept at the EICMA 2021 in Italy. It is expected to offer a combination of good looks and excellent performance.

Design The bike will have a flat handlebar and round headlight

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will sport a retro-styled look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, lengthy twin exhausts, a flat handlebar, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike should pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight are unclear right now.

Information It will run on a 47hp, 648cc engine

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will draw power from a 648cc, twin-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that makes 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get dual rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Pricing and availability

In India, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is tipped to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). It should debut here alongside the Super Meteor 650 within the next few months.