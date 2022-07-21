Auto

Top 4 SUVs in India below Rs. 45 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 21, 2022, 03:35 am 3 min read

SUVs are beating sedans and hatchbacks in sales

Since the beginning of this year, there has been a slew of launches happening in the SUV segment, with offerings ranging between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 4 crore. The on/off-road vehicles offer a robust chassis, a spacious and versatile cabin experience along with reliable powertrains to tackle all conditions. Here's a look at our top picks under Rs. 45 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

India, along with the rest of the world, has been seeing a rise in the popularity of the SUV category in recent years.

The rugged vehicles are steadily beating the sedans and hatchbacks, with their go-anywhere, do-anything capabilities along with the comfortable ride and handling characteristics for highway runs.

Even with sustainable mobility taking center stage, the sales of SUVs continue to rise.

SUV #1 Toyota Fortuner: Price starts at Rs. 32.4 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner flaunts a long and muscular hood, chrome-slatted grille, a wide air dam, swept-back headlight units, roof rails, alloy wheels, large ORVMs, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, it features a seven-seater cabin with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV is powered by a 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 201hp/500Nm mated to a manual/automatic gearbox.

SUV #2 Audi Q2: Price begins at Rs. 34.99 lakh

The Audi Q2 sports a sloping roofline, a trapezoidal grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and alloy wheels. The SUV's five-seater cabin features a sunroof, a virtual cockpit with an MMI interface, a wireless charger, a 10-speaker sound system, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190hp/320Nm and is linked to an automatic gearbox.

SUV #3 BMW X1: Price starts at Rs. 41.5 lakh

The BMW X1 has a sculpted bonnet, a large kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and twin exhaust tips. On the inside, it gets a premium cabin with leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The SUV runs on a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 189hp/280Nm and is mated to a Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

SUV #4 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Price begins at Rs. 44.9 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a chrome-slatted "Panamericana" grille, swept-back LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the SUV has a spacious cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment console. It is fueled by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill (163hp/250Nm) and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor (190hp/400Nm) mated to a DCT gearbox.