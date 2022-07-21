Auto

Honda Forza 350 to debut on August 8: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 21, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Honda Forza 350 is equipped with traction control (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is gearing up to launch its first maxi-scooter for the Indian market, the Forza 350 on August 8. It will be a sub-400cc offering and will likely be sold by the 'BigWing' division on our shores. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design language and is backed by a powerful 329.6cc single-cylinder engine. It will primarily rival the BMW C 400 GT here.

Honda ventured into the comfortable maxi-scooter segment with its NSS250 (Reflex in the US market) in 2001.

It received a warm response from buyers and critics alike for its relaxed ergonomics and long-distance touring capabilities.

Now, the good looks, long list of features, and decent performance of the Forza 350 should draw the attention of buyers in India.

Design The scooter flaunts an adjustable windscreen and alloy wheels

The Honda Forza 350 has a sharp-looking front fascia with dual LED headlight units on the front apron, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with an LED taillamp. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity. It rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in wide-section tires.

Information It is backed by a 29hp, single-cylinder engine

The Forza 350 is offered with a potent 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates 28.8hp of maximum power and 31Nm of peak torque.

Safety It is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, the Forza maxi-scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better braking performance. The suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. It also has Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which rapidly blinks the taillamp.

Information Honda Forza 350: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Forza 350 will be revealed by Honda during the launch event scheduled for August 8 in India. We expect the maxi-scooter to be priced competitively at around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).