Auto

BSA Gold Star spied testing in India, launch expected soon

BSA Gold Star spied testing in India, launch expected soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 20, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

BSA Gold Star is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels (Photo credit: BSA Motorcycles)

BSA Motorcycles was spotted testing its latest offering, the Gold Star in India, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It is a 650cc model from the British bikemaker, available in the UK. The bike has a retro-inspired look and is being manufactured by Classic Legends in India. When launched here, the motorcycle will rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Kawasaki Z650RS.

Context Why does this story matter?

BSA Motorcycles is a heritage British brand dating back to 1903. The bikemaker initially operated as a firearms manufacturer before WW1, before entering the world of automobiles.

The brand had halted its production in the 1970s and was revived recently by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra.

The Gold Star is the first offering from the company post its revival into the modern era.

Design The bike flaunts a round headlamp and wire-spoke wheels

The BSA Gold Star sits on a tubular steel frame and features a teardrop-shaped chromed fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a flat-type single-piece seat, chromed fenders, dual peashooter exhausts, a wide handlebar, and round mirrors. The bike packs a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB charging port. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires.

Information It is offered with a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The Gold Star is powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that makes 47hp of maximum power and 53Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the rider's safety, the BSA Gold Star is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front end and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear side of the retro motorcycle.

Information BSA Gold Star: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Gold Star in India will be disclosed by BSA Motorcycles soon. However, the bike is currently available with a price tag of £6,500 (approximately Rs. 6.15 lakh) in the UK.