Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition debuts: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 03, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition is underpinned by the TNGA platform (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has launched the Matte Black Edition of the Land Cruiser Prado in Japan with a starting price tag of ¥4.3 million (approximately Rs. 25.8 lakh). It might not arrive in India. The SUV replaces the chrome with a matte black finish on various parts including the grille, headlight garnish, side steps, and roof rails, among others. It is offered with two engine choices.

Japanese brand Toyota is one of the largest automakers across the globe and is renowned for its reliable engines and sturdy chassis.

The Land Cruiser series comprises luxury off-road vehicles, capable of tackling almost any terrain.

The Prado model is a slightly accessible four-wheeler from the carmaker and is based on the brand's new TNGA platform.

Exteriors The SUV rides on 18-inch wheels

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition has a typical SUV silhouette and sports a long and muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a large grille, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch matte black aluminium wheels. Vertically-positioned LED taillamps grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with two engine options

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition is powered by a 2.7-liter petrol engine that generates 163hp/245Nm and a 2.8-liter diesel motor that churns out 201hp/500Nm. The mills are mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car gets powered seats and ambient lighting

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition has a luxurious five/seven-seater cabin featuring a minimalist all-black dashboard, two-tone leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition: Pricing

In Japan, Toyota has launched the Matte Black Edition of the Land Cruiser Prado SUV with prices ranging between ¥4.3 million (approximately Rs. 25.8 lakh) and ¥5.1 million (roughly Rs. 30.63 lakh).