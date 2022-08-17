Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior showcased prior to launch: Check features
Mercedes-Benz has teased the interior of the upcoming EQE SUV ahead of its launch on October 16. The all-electric SUV's cabin will come with a combination of warm and cool color tones. The German marque describes the EV as a "multi-purpose variant" of the 2023 EQE sedan. The vehicle is touted to offer class-leading headroom, legroom, and elbow room for its occupants.
- Much like every automaker across the globe, Mercedes-Benz is moving ahead with green mobility solutions by electrifying the existing line-up as well as developing all-new EVs based on the brand's EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.
- The German carmaker has unveiled the interior details of the premium mid-sized EQE SUV and it looks futuristic. The car also houses the MBUX Hyperscreen.
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will flaunt an aerodynamic body and feature a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, wide air dams, and LED headlights with a full-width light bar. The EV will be flanked on the sides by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler will likely grace the rear end.
The technical specifications of the EQE SUV are yet to be revealed by Mercedes-Benz. However, we expect the four-wheeler to be powered by two electric motors linked to a 90.6kWh battery pack from the EQE sedan. The setup should generate around 470hp of power.
Inside, the upcoming EQE SUV will have a spacious four- or five-seater cabin with a mix of traditional and modern materials such as trims of wood, aluminium, anthracite, and fine metal. It will offer dual-tone leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and the large MBUX Hyperscreen. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the EQE SUV will be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz during its launch event on October 16. We expect it to carry a premium over the EQE sedan, which starts at £73,450 (approximately Rs. 70.22 lakh) in the UK.