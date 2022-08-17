Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior showcased prior to launch: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 17, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV gets five color options for the interiors. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has teased the interior of the upcoming EQE SUV ahead of its launch on October 16. The all-electric SUV's cabin will come with a combination of warm and cool color tones. The German marque describes the EV as a "multi-purpose variant" of the 2023 EQE sedan. The vehicle is touted to offer class-leading headroom, legroom, and elbow room for its occupants.

Much like every automaker across the globe, Mercedes-Benz is moving ahead with green mobility solutions by electrifying the existing line-up as well as developing all-new EVs based on the brand's EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

The German carmaker has unveiled the interior details of the premium mid-sized EQE SUV and it looks futuristic. The car also houses the MBUX Hyperscreen.

Exteriors The SUV will sport all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will flaunt an aerodynamic body and feature a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, wide air dams, and LED headlights with a full-width light bar. The EV will be flanked on the sides by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler will likely grace the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a 90.6kWh battery pack

The technical specifications of the EQE SUV are yet to be revealed by Mercedes-Benz. However, we expect the four-wheeler to be powered by two electric motors linked to a 90.6kWh battery pack from the EQE sedan. The setup should generate around 470hp of power.

Interiors It will feature premium leather upholstery and MBUX Hyperscreen

Inside, the upcoming EQE SUV will have a spacious four- or five-seater cabin with a mix of traditional and modern materials such as trims of wood, aluminium, anthracite, and fine metal. It will offer dual-tone leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and the large MBUX Hyperscreen. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the EQE SUV will be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz during its launch event on October 16. We expect it to carry a premium over the EQE sedan, which starts at £73,450 (approximately Rs. 70.22 lakh) in the UK.