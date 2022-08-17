Should you buy Ola S1 electric scooter or S1 Pro?
Ola Electric has launched the S1 electric scooter in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable offering for the homegrown automaker. The EV has a claimed range of 131km per charge and a top speed of 95km/h. However, its sibling, the S1 Pro offers slightly better performance. So, which should you pick?
- Ola Electric is one of the largest electric scooter manufacturers in India with a 500-acre facility and an annual production capacity of 10 million units.
- The homegrown brand has two products in its portfolio: S1 and S1 Pro. Both scooters feature a similar design language and are backed by the latest version of the brand's MoveOS.
- They rival Ather 450 Gen3 and Simple One.
Both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular chassis and feature a minimalist front fascia with a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, cast alloy grab rails, a sleek LED taillamp, and angular mirrors. The scooters pack a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster running on MoveOS 2.0 and ride on blacked-out, 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels.
Both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. However, the S1 gets a 3kWh battery pack while the S1 Pro provides a bigger 3.97kWh battery pack. The former has a claimed range of 131km, while the latter can do 181km on a single charge. The standard variant also has lower top speed than Pro model (95km/h v/s 116km/h).
In terms of safety equipment, both the S1 and S1 Pro are Identical. The e-scooters as equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both the EVs are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
The Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you don't have to commute long distance and budget remains a concern, the S1 should serve you well. Else, get the S1 Pro as it provides more range and better performance. You also get more color options with the Pro model.