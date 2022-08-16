Auto

Mahindra showcases 5 concept electric cars in India: Check features

Mahindra showcases 5 concept electric cars in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 16, 2022, 11:43 am 3 min read

The four-wheelers will support Level 2+ autonomous driving technology (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has revealed five concept electric cars. While the XUV.e sub-brand has two models under it - XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, the BE sub-brand gets three vehicles, namely BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. The four-wheelers are underpinned by the brand's Indian Global (INGLO) skateboard platform and support Level 2+ autonomous technology. While the XUV.e range will be launched by 2025, the BE will follow by 2026-end.

Details What is the INGLO platform?

The INGLO architecture supports rear- and all-wheel drive platforms with up to 335hp on tap. Batteries of 60-80kWh with fast charging capabilities of up to 175kW are also supported. The platform comes bundled with semi-active suspension, a brake-by-wire system, and drive modes that adjust the brake feel. It also lets users connect household appliances with vehicles for charging and leisure.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV.e8

The production-specific XUV.e8 will be launched in December 2024. It has a contoured bonnet, bumper-mounted headlamps, a closed-off grille, and full-width LED lightbars. Its rear is similar to XUV700. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,740mm long, 1,900mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,762mm. The production model will get a battery pack of up to 80kWh, an all-wheel-drive system, and power outputs ranging between 230-350hp.

Car #2 Mahindra XUV.e9

The production-ready XUV.e9 will be launched in April 2025. It sports a closed-off front grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, gloss-black cladding, and a coupe-like design at the rear with a full-width taillamp. There are five seats inside. The SUV is 4,790mm long, 1,905mm wide, 1,690mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,775mm. Its technical specifications should be similar to that of the XUV.e8.

Car #3 Mahindra BE.05

The production-bound BE.05 will arrive in October 2025. It has C-shaped headlights, a bonnet with an air duct, flush-fitted door handles, designer wheels, and C-shaped taillamps. Dimensions, wise, it is 4,370mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,635mm tall. Inside, there is a two-spoke steering wheel, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, twin touchscreens, and a huge gear selector.

Car #4 Mahindra BE.07

The production-ready BE.07 will go official in October 2026. It flaunts a traditional SUV design with C-shaped headlights and taillamps, flush-fitted door handles, and a closed grille. Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, a large panoramic sunroof, and a giant screen covering the full length of the dashboard. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,565mm long, 1,900mm wide, 1,660mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,775mm.

Car #5 Mahindra BE.09

The launch timeline of the Mahindra BE.09 is currently unavailable. It is a coupe version of the BE.07 with a sloping roofline, sculpted hood, a full-width light bar, and a wide air vent. The car also has cameras instead of ORVMs, side-steppers, and a light bar with C-shaped ends on the rear. Mahindra claims that the vehicle will have four seats inside.

Information Mahindra-Volkswagen sign deal for EV component supply

Mahindra has inked a pact with Volkswagen. As part of the deal, the latter will supply its MEB architecture components to Mahindra for usage in its INGLO platform-based cars. A legally-binding final supply agreement will be in place by 2022-end.