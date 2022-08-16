Auto

Limited-run Aston Martin DBR22 speedster revealed: Check features

Limited-run Aston Martin DBR22 speedster revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 16, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Aston Martin DBR22 takes inspiration from DBR1 and DB3S race cars (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has taken the wraps off the DBR22 supercar prior to its official debut at the 2022 Monterey Car Week on August 19. The speedster takes its styling cues from the Le Mans-winning DBR1 from 1959. The British carmaker will be producing the DBR22 in an ultra-low volume similar to the Vulcan. It is powered by a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aston Martin has a long racing lineage, with multiple victories and championships under its belt. The brand has been successful in motorsport events such as FIA World Endurance Championship and Formula 1.

The British marque has unveiled the DBR22 to commemorate 10 years of the bespoke Q division. The supercar will likely be made in a limited production run of 10 units.

Exteriors The speedster flaunts an open-cockpit design and motorsport-derived alloy wheels

The Aston Martin DBR22 sports an open-cockpit design and features a muscular bonnet, oval-shaped LED headlights, a large grille, a wide air dam, and a small windscreen. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch motorsport-derived 14-spoke alloy wheels. Connected LED taillight, a diffuser, and twin exhaust tips are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 5.2-liter V12 engine

The DBR22 draws power from a 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 705hp of maximum power and 753Nm of peak torque. The supercar does 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 319km/h.

Interiors The two-seater cabin has race-style bucket seats and leather upholstery

On the inside, the Aston Martin DBR22 has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and race-style bucket seats. It features automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, exposed carbon fiber bits, two displays for the instrument cluster, and an infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Aston Martin DBR22: Pricing

The pricing details of the super-exclusive DBR22 will be announced by Aston Martin when it reaches final production. However, we expect the car to be priced at around £1.5 million (approximately Rs. 14.3 crore).