Limited-run Aston Martin DBR22 speedster revealed: Check features
Aston Martin has taken the wraps off the DBR22 supercar prior to its official debut at the 2022 Monterey Car Week on August 19. The speedster takes its styling cues from the Le Mans-winning DBR1 from 1959. The British carmaker will be producing the DBR22 in an ultra-low volume similar to the Vulcan. It is powered by a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine.
- Aston Martin has a long racing lineage, with multiple victories and championships under its belt. The brand has been successful in motorsport events such as FIA World Endurance Championship and Formula 1.
- The British marque has unveiled the DBR22 to commemorate 10 years of the bespoke Q division. The supercar will likely be made in a limited production run of 10 units.
The Aston Martin DBR22 sports an open-cockpit design and features a muscular bonnet, oval-shaped LED headlights, a large grille, a wide air dam, and a small windscreen. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch motorsport-derived 14-spoke alloy wheels. Connected LED taillight, a diffuser, and twin exhaust tips are available at the rear end.
The DBR22 draws power from a 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 705hp of maximum power and 753Nm of peak torque. The supercar does 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 319km/h.
On the inside, the Aston Martin DBR22 has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and race-style bucket seats. It features automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, exposed carbon fiber bits, two displays for the instrument cluster, and an infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The pricing details of the super-exclusive DBR22 will be announced by Aston Martin when it reaches final production. However, we expect the car to be priced at around £1.5 million (approximately Rs. 14.3 crore).