2023 McLaren Artura Trophy race car unveiled: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 02, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

2023 McLaren Artura Trophy rides on lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: McLaren)

McLaren has taken the wraps off the 2023 Artura Trophy race car. It will debut in the one-make Pro-Am series along with the 570S Trophy model. The British marque has based the vehicle on the road-going Artura, and it is backed by a powerful 3.0-liter, V6 petrol engine. The four-wheeler flaunts the signature orange livery used by McLaren Racing.

Bruce McLaren founded the McLaren Racing team in 1963, which later spawned a luxury automotive division in 1985.

The brand has a rich history in motorsport events such as Canadian-American Challenge Cup (Can-Am), IndyCar series, Extreme E, and Formula 1.

The Artura Trophy race car is similar to Artura GT4 but does not comply with the "Balance of Power" regulations.

Exteriors The car has aerodynamic winglets and all-LED lighting setup

The Artura Trophy is underpinned by McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) and features a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, aerodynamic winglets, sleek LED headlamps, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and lightweight black alloy wheels. A large wing, a diffuser, bumper-mounted dual exhausts, and LED taillamps grace the rear end.

Information It draws power from a 577hp, V6 engine

The McLaren Artura Trophy race car is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, liquid-cooled V6 engine. The mill develops a maximum power output of 577hp. However, the torque figures and gearbox info are currently unavailable.

Interiors It will feature a racing bucket seat and roll cage

The interiors of the McLaren Artura Trophy race car are under the wraps. However, we expect it to comply with FIA's safety standards and feature a fixed racing bucket seat with an adjustable pedal box, a multi-switch steering wheel and central console, and a roll cage. The four-wheeler will likely house a large screen for the digital instrument cluster and racing telemetry.

Information 2023 McLaren Artura Trophy: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the 2023 Artura Trophy race car have not been announced by McLaren as it is not meant for the general public. However, we expect it to cost upwards of £200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.9 crore) much like the Artura GT4.

