Auto

2023 Ferrari 296 GT3 debuts as a 600hp race car

2023 Ferrari 296 GT3 debuts as a 600hp race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 02, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Ferrari 296 GT3 boasts carbon fiber body panels (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has taken the wraps off the 2023 296 GT3 race car. It features a 3.0-liter, V6 petrol engine which complies with the FIA's GT3 technical regulations. The vehicle is based on the road-going 296 GTB model, but in a heavily restructured form to provide dynamic handling for motorsport events. It replaces the 488 GT3 in the 2023 "Daytona 24 Hours" race.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ferrari established itself as a race car manufacturer with the "Scuderia Ferrari" moniker in 1929 under the leadership of Enzo Ferrari, before moving ahead to become one of the most desirable supercar makers across the globe.

The Italian marque has been victorious in motorsports such as WEC, Le Mans, and Formula 1.

The 296 GT3 race car will make its track debut in 2023.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and large rear wing

The Ferrari 296 GT3 draws styling cues from the 296 GTB and features a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights, a front air splitter with aerodynamic winglets, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by large air vents on wheel arches, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A massive rear wing, LED taillights, dual exhausts, and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 600hp, V6 engine

The Ferrari 296 GT3 is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, 24-valve, V6 engine that develops a maximum power of 600hp and a peak torque of 712Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed transversal sequential gearbox.

Interiors It gets a carbon fiber racing seat

On the inside, the Ferrari 296 GT3 race car has an FIA-approved single-seater cockpit design with a roll cage and a carbon fiber racing seat. The vehicle gets a six-point racing harness, a multifunctional steering wheel, an adjustable pedal box, a two-screen setup for the instrument console and telemetry, and a central console with multiple switches. It meets GT racing's stringent safety standards.

Information 2023 Ferrari 296 GT3: Pricing

The pricing details of the 296 GT3 model have not been revealed to the general public by Ferrari, as the race car is strictly intended for use in various on-track motorsport events.