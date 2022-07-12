Audi A8 L launched at Rs. 1.29 crore: Check features
Audi has launched the 2022 iteration of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.29 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker had started accepting bookings in May against a token of Rs. 10 lakh. The updated model has already begun arriving in dealerships across the country. It comes as a completely built unit (CBU).
- Audi had first launched the A8 L in India back in 2011. It was the third-generation model of the flagship sedan. In 2018, the world saw the fourth-generation model but India got it only in 2020.
- Now, the facelifted version has arrived here with an updated design, more features, and a powerful engine to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.
The 2022 Audi A8 L has a lengthy but muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal chrome-studded grille, a wide air dam, Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed window lining, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillamp and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the limousine.
The 2022 A8 L is offered with a 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-petrol engine. The mill is linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system and the setup produces 335hp/540Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox mated with the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
Inside, the Audi A8 L has a four/five-seater cabin featuring reclining rear seats with massage function, premium leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, parking assist system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs Audi's Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel running on MIB 3 OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
In India, the 2022 Audi A8 L is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 1.29 crore for the Celebration Edition and Rs. 1.57 crore for the Technology Edition (all prices, ex-showroom).