Audi A8 L launched at Rs. 1.29 crore: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 12, 2022, 11:23 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi A8 L is backed by a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has launched the 2022 iteration of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.29 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker had started accepting bookings in May against a token of Rs. 10 lakh. The updated model has already begun arriving in dealerships across the country. It comes as a completely built unit (CBU).

Audi had first launched the A8 L in India back in 2011. It was the third-generation model of the flagship sedan. In 2018, the world saw the fourth-generation model but India got it only in 2020.

Now, the facelifted version has arrived here with an updated design, more features, and a powerful engine to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts a chrome-studded grille and Matrix LED headlights

The 2022 Audi A8 L has a lengthy but muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal chrome-studded grille, a wide air dam, Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed window lining, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillamp and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the limousine.

Information It draws power from a 3.0-liter, V6 engine

The 2022 A8 L is offered with a 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-petrol engine. The mill is linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system and the setup produces 335hp/540Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox mated with the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features premium leather upholstery and B&O audio system

Inside, the Audi A8 L has a four/five-seater cabin featuring reclining rear seats with massage function, premium leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, parking assist system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs Audi's Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel running on MIB 3 OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Audi A8 L: Pricing

In India, the 2022 Audi A8 L is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 1.29 crore for the Celebration Edition and Rs. 1.57 crore for the Technology Edition (all prices, ex-showroom).