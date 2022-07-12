Auto

Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV MAX become costlier: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 12, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV MAX has an ARAI-claimed range of 437km (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV MAX models in India. The prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 60,000, depending on the variant and are applicable throughout the country. It is the second price increment for the standard Nexon EV this year and the first for the MAX version since its launch in May.

Move toward electrification has been on the agenda for many automakers in recent years, with some using the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) route.

Tata Motors is considered by many as a torch-bearer for affordable electric mobility in India with products such as the Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and Nexon EV MAX in the brand's portfolio.

The price revision is to offset rising input costs.

Car #1 Tata Nexon EV: Now starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Tata Nexon EV has received a price hike ranging between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 45,000. The SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. It is offered in shades of Teal Blue, Midnight Black, and Glacier White along with Dark Edition version. Inside, the five-seater cabin features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, and ABS.

Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor that is linked to a 30.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates 127hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car has a claimed range of 312km on a single charge.

Car #2 Tata Nexon EV MAX: Now begins at Rs. 18.34 lakh

Tata Nexon EV MAX is now dearer by Rs. 60,000 in India across all variants. The SUV sports a similar design language to the standard EV model. It comes in three new color schemes: Intensi-Teal, Pristine White, and Daytona Grey. It has a slightly lower ground clearance compared to the regular model (190mm v/s 205mm) and offers a sunroof, ventilated seats, and air purifier.

Tata Nexon EV MAX has a PMS AC motor that develops 143hp of power and 250Nm of torque. It is linked to an IP67-rated, 40.5kWh battery pack which has an ARAI-certified range of 437km per charge. The SUV gets two charging options: 3.3kWh and 7.2kWh.