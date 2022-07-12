Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross to be replaced by Grand Vitara SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 12, 2022, 11:37 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross flaunts projector LED headlamps (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is planning to discontinue its current flagship SUV, the S-Cross, in India. The model is likely to be axed to make way for the all-new Grand Vitara set to be launched on July 20. The company had introduced S-Cross in 2015. It has received multiple updates in the recent years to keep up with rivals such as Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was created to primarily rival the Hyundai CRETA in the Indian market. The car was originally launched with 1.3-liter and 1.6-liter Fiat-sourced diesel engines.

The SUV has been a flagship offering for the brand and has sold over 1.5 lakh units to date.

With the competition moving ahead rapidly, the automaker has decided to replace it with a modern-age hybrid SUV.

Exteriors The SUV has a chrome-slatted grille and machined alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sports an aggressive design language with a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome-slatted grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and projector LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch machined alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a wiper, and a skid plate grace the rear of the four-wheeler.

Information It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K15B petrol engine paired to a mild-hybrid system. The setup generates a maximum power of 103.2hp and a peak torque of 138Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features reclining rear seats and cruise control

On the inside, the S-Cross has a spacious cabin with keyless entry and start, cruise control, automatic climate control, reclining rear seats with a 60:40 split, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross starts at Rs. 8.95 lakh for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs. 12.92 lakh for the top-of-the-line Alpha AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It is currently listed on the official website but is likely to be discontinued soon.

