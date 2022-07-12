Maruti Suzuki S-Cross to be replaced by Grand Vitara SUV
Maruti Suzuki is planning to discontinue its current flagship SUV, the S-Cross, in India. The model is likely to be axed to make way for the all-new Grand Vitara set to be launched on July 20. The company had introduced S-Cross in 2015. It has received multiple updates in the recent years to keep up with rivals such as Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.
- Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was created to primarily rival the Hyundai CRETA in the Indian market. The car was originally launched with 1.3-liter and 1.6-liter Fiat-sourced diesel engines.
- The SUV has been a flagship offering for the brand and has sold over 1.5 lakh units to date.
- With the competition moving ahead rapidly, the automaker has decided to replace it with a modern-age hybrid SUV.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sports an aggressive design language with a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome-slatted grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and projector LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch machined alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a wiper, and a skid plate grace the rear of the four-wheeler.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K15B petrol engine paired to a mild-hybrid system. The setup generates a maximum power of 103.2hp and a peak torque of 138Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the S-Cross has a spacious cabin with keyless entry and start, cruise control, automatic climate control, reclining rear seats with a 60:40 split, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross starts at Rs. 8.95 lakh for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs. 12.92 lakh for the top-of-the-line Alpha AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It is currently listed on the official website but is likely to be discontinued soon.