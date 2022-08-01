Auto

Porsche 911 GT3 R race car unveiled: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 01, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Porsche 911 GT3 R has an aluminium-steel composite chassis (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has unveiled the 2023 911 GT3 R race car. The development of the vehicle began in 2019 based on the 992-generation 911 platform. The German supercar maker has updated the four-wheeler with better handling characteristics while reducing the overall running costs by using new KW shock absorbers with five adjustment settings. It will compete in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Porsche has a motorsport history dating back to the early 1950s and has victories in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), Le Mans, Dakar, Formula 1, and Formula E under its belt.

The German automaker has been known for creating race cars with reliable engines and dynamic handling.

The 911 GT3 R will replace the current 911 RSR sports car in the WEC from 2024.

Exteriors The race car sports a massive rear wing

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R draws styling cues from the standard GT3 model and features a muscular bonnet, circular LED headlights, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted aerodynamic winglets, and a front air splitter. The race car is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out wheels. A massive rear wing with a swan-neck mount and connected LED taillights grace the rear end.

Information It is available with a 4.2-liter, flat-six engine

The Porsche 911 GT3 R is backed by a potent 4.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that produces a maximum power of 565hp. The mill is mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox sourced from the GT3 Cup car.

Interiors The car features FIA-approved roll cage and six-point racing harness

On the inside, the Porsche 911 GT3 R has a single-seater layout that complies with the FIA's newly developed impact protection mandates. It features a racing bucket-type seat with a six-point harness, a roll cage, adjustable pedals, and a multi-switch steering wheel with paddle shifters from the 911 RSR. It packs a 10.3-inch screen for the instrument cluster sourced from the GT3 Cup car.

Information 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R: Pricing

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R is a track-only offering built exclusively for motorsport events and is available for customers in the US and Canada through Porsche Motorsport North America. The race car retails at $567,210 (approximately Rs. 4.48 crore).