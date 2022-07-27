Auto

Lamborghini Urus hits 200 unit sales milestone in India

Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has delivered the 200th unit of the Urus in India. The SUV accounts for nearly 50% of the brand's sales on our shores. It took the Italian supercar maker just under four years to reach the milestone, even with the global pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage. As per the automaker, 80% of Urus buyers are first-time Lamborghini customers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini is one of the top supercar makers around the globe and is known for its potent V10 and V12 engines.

The Italian marque entered a niche performance SUV category with the Urus in 2018 and it has been the fastest-selling product for the brand, achieving the 20,000 unit production milestone in just four years.

It will soon be challenged by the Ferrari Purosangue.

Exteriors The SUV sports 21-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Lamborghini Urus flaunts a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the side, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 21-inch alloy wheels. LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine

The Urus draws power from a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill develops 650hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. The SUV accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Interiors The car features multiple airbags and ADAS functions

On the inside, the Urus has a luxurious cabin that features premium leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ambient lighting, powered bucket seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster and Lamborghini Infotainment System III with two touchscreens. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Lamborghini Urus: Pricing and availability

The Lamborghini Urus SUV starts at Rs. 3.15 crore for the base V8 variant and goes up to Rs. 3.43 crore for the top-of-the-line Pearl Capsule trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.