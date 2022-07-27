Auto

Volvo C40 Recharge to debut in India in 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge to debut in India in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 27, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Volvo C40 Recharge promises 440km of range (Photo credit: Volvo)

After the launch of its first all-electric vehicle, Volvo has now confirmed the C40 Recharge as its second offering for the Indian market in 2023. The Swedish automaker is planning to expand its 'Pure electric' line-up on our shores due to an overall positive response from customers and developments in charging infrastructure. The C40 Recharge offers stylish looks, several features, and great performance.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo has been developing all-new BEVs and PHEVs for the global markets, as a move toward a green and sustainable future.

Currently, its entire range of vehicles is either in mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, or pure electric form.

The Swedish automaker got a warm reception for its XC40 Recharge in India and is planning to ride the success wave with the upcoming C40 Recharge.

Exteriors The coupe SUV has an all-LED lighting setup

The Volvo C40 Recharge is based on its sibling, the XC40, and flaunts a sloping roofline, a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the coupe has ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a boot-lid spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It has a claimed range of 440km per charge

Internationally, the C40 Recharge is offered with a 78kWh battery pack. It is paired with either a single motor (231hp/330Nm) or a dual motor setup (408hp/660Nm). The EV has a claimed range of up to 440km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV gets a sunroof and air purifier

On the inside, the C40 has a five-seater cabin featuring an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Harman Kardon sound system and a 9.0-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment panel with in-built Google Assistant and Google Maps. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ADAS.

Information Volvo C40 Recharge: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the C40 Recharge will be announced by Volvo in 2023. However, the coupe SUV retails with a starting price tag of £47,100 (approximately Rs. 45.42 lakh) in the UK.