Hero Xtreme 160R launched at Rs. 1.17 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 27, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2022 iteration of the Xtreme 160R in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). It is up for grabs in three variants: single disc, dual disc, and Stealth Edition. The motorcycle gets a revised saddle design, grab rails, and also features a gear-position indicator in the instrument console. The two-wheeler remains mechanically identical.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp began its journey in 1984 and is currently one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world.

The homegrown bikemaker primarily catered to the rural markets but has been slowly trying to change its image with modern, upmarket products such as the Xtreme and Xpulse series.

The Xtreme 160R received praise from critics and buyers alike for its ride and handling characteristics.

Design The motorcycle flaunts all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R looks almost identical to the outgoing model, barring the new stepped-up seat design and chunky grab rails. It sits on a tubular diamond frame and features a muscular fuel tank, single-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and an LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is offered with a 15hp, single-cylinder engine

The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 15hp of power at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It comes equipped with single-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 Xtreme 160R is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and either a drum or disc brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R: Pricing

The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R starts at Rs. 1.17 lakh for the single disc variant. The dual disc model costs Rs. 1.2 lakh and the Stealth Edition trim is priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.