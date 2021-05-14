Mahindra Marazzo automatic confirmed; to be launched soon

Mahindra Marazzo (automatic) to be launched soon

Mahindra has announced it will not discontinue its Marazzo model in India. Instead, the automaker will launch the MPV with an 'AutoShift' (AMT) gearbox soon. The vehicle should run on a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and its design and specifications are expected to remain unchanged. Separately, the company has said that the KUV100's export volumes have increased and it will not be discontinued either.

Exteriors

The car has a sleek black grille

Mahindra Marazzo has a flat sloping bonnet, a sleek grille with chrome elements, a wide air dam, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information

It runs on a 121hp, 1.5-liter engine

Currently, the Mahindra Marazzo draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It makes 121hp of maximum power at 3,500rpm and 300Nm of peak torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. The same motor will be paired to an AutoShift gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, twin airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

Mahindra Marazzo: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Marazzo starts at Rs. 12.03 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The AMT model should carry some premium over its manual counterpart.