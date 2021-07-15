Ola Scooter's bookings open in India: Here's everything to know

Bookings for Ola Scooter are now open in India

Ola is expected to launch its first electric scooter in India in the second half of 2021. In the latest development, the company has commenced bookings for the two-wheeler against a token amount of Rs. 499. The reservation can be canceled at any time. The Ola Scooter will be offered with category-leading long-range charge, best-in-class under-seat storage and app-based keyless access. Here's our roundup.

India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter!

India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWtgJH @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/A2kpu7Liw4 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

Process

How to book your Ola Scooter?

To book your Ola Scooter, you need to head to the dedicated reservation page and login via your phone number, using an OTP validation. Once you sign-in, you can book your Ola Scooter by paying a refundable amount of Rs. 499 using credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets, OlaMoney, or netbanking. If you wish, you can also reserve multiple scooters.

Design

It will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Ola Scooter might have an under-seat storage capacity of 50-liter

The Ola Scooter will feature an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-face headlamp, a single-piece seat with a large storage compartment below it, and a pillion grab rail. It will also house a full-LED system for lighting and a 7.0-inch color touchscreen instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cloud connectivity. The two-wheeler will likely ride on blacked-out 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information

The e-scooter will deliver a range of around 150km

Ola Scooter is expected to offer a top-speed of 90km/h and a total range of around 150km. It will pack a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged from 0-50% in just 18 minutes to deliver a driving range of 75km.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ola Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with combined braking system or ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.

Pocket-pinch

Ola Scooter: How much will it cost?

According to the company, the Ola Scooter "will be competitively priced, and the final pricing will be announced soon." It will be manufactured at the company's 'FutureFactory' in Tamil Nadu and might cost around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Ola Electric is also installing its 'Hypercharger Network' and over 5,000 charging points will be set up across the country in the first year.

Here is the vehicle in action