Key features of Ola Electric Scooter revealed

Ola Electric is likely to launch its first electric scooter in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased some features of the two-wheeler. As per the teaser, Ola Electric Scooter will offer the best-in-class under-seat storage space, category-leading long-range charge, and app-based key-less access. A digital instrument console and cloud connectivity are also expected. Here's our roundup.

Got these crazy ads from the marketing team 🤦🏼‍♂️. Don’t know what they were thinking, hopeless fellows 😡! Giving up on these guys. Can you all help me with some ideas, I have a launch coming up soon! @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/fXw2ZNsdma — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 10, 2021

The e-scooter will have a 'smiley face' headlamp

The Ola Electric Scooter will have a single-piece seat with the largest-in-class storage compartment below it, an indicator-mounted front apron, a pillion grab rail, and a 'smiley face' headlamp. It should house a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch color touchscreen instrument cluster with support for cloud connectivity. The two-wheeler will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels and shall boast a full-LED lighting setup.

It should have a top-speed of around 90km/h

The Ola Electric Scooter will draw power from a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged from 0-50% in only 18 minutes to deliver a range of 75km. The two-wheeler should accelerate from 0-45km/h in roughly four seconds. It is expected to have a top-speed of around 90km/h and a total range of approximately 150km on a single charge.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola Electric Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. A combined braking system or ABS might also be available for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear side.

Ola Electric Scooter: Pricing and availability

Ola Electric Scooter will be built at the brand's 'FutureFactory' in Tamil Nadu and might carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also installing its 'Hypercharger Network' across the country and in the first year, over 5,000 charging points will be set up. The vehicle will also be exported to the UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Australia.