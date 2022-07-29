Auto

All-new Citroen C5 X debuts in the UK: Check features

All-new Citroen C5 X debuts in the UK: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 29, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Citroen C5 X flaunts 19-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

French automaker Citroen has launched its flagship model, the C5 X in the UK with a starting price tag of £27,790 (approximately Rs. 26.5 lakh). It is available with a choice of petrol engines and a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The four-wheeler sits in the mid-sized SUV category and features an aggressive design language. The deliveries are expected to begin soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Citroen is renowned for creating some of the most comfortable vehicles across the globe. The brand offers a plush and plaint suspension setup in all of its products.

The French automaker has re-introduced the C5 X in the European markets, after initially discontinuing it in 2017. The crossover SUV is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Exteriors The SUV sports all-LED lighting setup and 19-inch alloy wheels

The Citroen C5 X is based on PSA EMP2 architecture and has a coupe-like sloping roofline, a long and sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille with boomerang-shaped DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlamps and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, black B-pillars, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with three powertrain options

The C5 X is backed by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine (130hp/230Nm), a 1.6-liter, inline-four petrol mill (180hp/250Nm), and a plug-in hybrid setup with a 1.6-liter petrol unit linked to an 81kW electric motor (225hp/360Nm). Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It gets a sunroof and head-up display

Inside, the Citroen C5 X has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, and a heated multifunctional steering wheel. The four-wheeler packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0- or 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Citroen C5 X: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Citroen C5 X starts at £27,790 (approximately Rs. 26.5 lakh) and goes up to £36,470 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) for the range-topping plug-in-hybrid variant. We do not know if it will be introduced in India.