All-new Citroen C5 X debuts in the UK: Check features
French automaker Citroen has launched its flagship model, the C5 X in the UK with a starting price tag of £27,790 (approximately Rs. 26.5 lakh). It is available with a choice of petrol engines and a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The four-wheeler sits in the mid-sized SUV category and features an aggressive design language. The deliveries are expected to begin soon.
- Citroen is renowned for creating some of the most comfortable vehicles across the globe. The brand offers a plush and plaint suspension setup in all of its products.
- The French automaker has re-introduced the C5 X in the European markets, after initially discontinuing it in 2017. The crossover SUV is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.
The Citroen C5 X is based on PSA EMP2 architecture and has a coupe-like sloping roofline, a long and sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille with boomerang-shaped DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlamps and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, black B-pillars, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.
The C5 X is backed by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine (130hp/230Nm), a 1.6-liter, inline-four petrol mill (180hp/250Nm), and a plug-in hybrid setup with a 1.6-liter petrol unit linked to an 81kW electric motor (225hp/360Nm). Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Citroen C5 X has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, and a heated multifunctional steering wheel. The four-wheeler packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0- or 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
In the UK, the Citroen C5 X starts at £27,790 (approximately Rs. 26.5 lakh) and goes up to £36,470 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) for the range-topping plug-in-hybrid variant. We do not know if it will be introduced in India.