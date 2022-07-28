Auto

Mahindra XUV700 recalled again; third time this month

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 28, 2022, 05:58 pm 3 min read

XUV700 owners should contact Mahindra dealerships to get their cars inspected (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has issued a recall order for the XUV700 in India over an issue with its alternator belt, auto-tensioner pulley, and Electronic Steering Column Lock (ESCL). This is the third recall for the vehicle this month. XUV700 owners should contact Mahindra dealerships and get their vehicles inspected. If faulty parts are found, they will be replaced free of cost.

Problems What is the issue?

The alternator belt connects the engine to the alternator. The alternator draws power from the mill to charge the battery. If this belt snaps, the battery might get discharged quickly, and the vehicle will break down. Meanwhile, the tensioner pulley ensures precise transmission and puts constant tension on the belt. Both of these components are absolutely critical to the car's functioning.

Information There were 2 recalls earlier this month

Mahindra XUV700's all-wheel-drive variants were subjected to two prior recalls this July. In the first one, the propeller shaft was checked and replaced based on the requirement, while the second involved inspection of the four-wheeler's rear coil springs.

Exteriors The SUV has a chromed grille and 18-inch wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 sports a vertical-slatted chromed grille, a muscular hood, LED headlamps with DRLs, a wide air dam, and skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy rims. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear section of the SUV.

Information It is offered with 2 engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor offered in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The mills are paired to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console

Mahindra XUV700 has a spacious cabin with up to seven seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, USB chargers, rear AC vents, cruise control, and key-less entry. The passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and ADAS functions. It also gets a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

The Mahindra XUV700 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 13.18 lakh for the base MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh for the top-spec AX7 AT AWD (diesel) variant with a Luxury Pack (all prices, ex-showroom).

