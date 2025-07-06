Of the total hires, around 21,000 will be officers

Government banks likely to hire 50,000 employees this fiscal

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:50 pm Jul 06, 202504:50 pm

What's the story

India's public sector banks are gearing up for a massive recruitment drive, with plans to hire around 50,000 new employees in the current financial year. The move is aimed at meeting the growing business demands and expansion plans of these institutions. Of the total hires, around 21,000 will be officers while the rest will be clerks and other staff members.