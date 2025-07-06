Government banks likely to hire 50,000 employees this fiscal
What's the story
India's public sector banks are gearing up for a massive recruitment drive, with plans to hire around 50,000 new employees in the current financial year. The move is aimed at meeting the growing business demands and expansion plans of these institutions. Of the total hires, around 21,000 will be officers while the rest will be clerks and other staff members.
SBI's contribution
SBI plans to hire nearly 20,000 employees
The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank in the country, plans to hire nearly 20,000 employees this fiscal year. This includes specialized officers as well. To kick off the process, SBI has already recruited 505 probationary officers (POs) and 13,455 junior associates to improve customer service at its branches across India.
Recruitment plans
Other government banks also planning major recruitment drives
Along with SBI, other public sector banks are also planning major recruitment drives. Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second-largest public sector lender in the country, plans to hire over 5,500 employees this fiscal year. Central Bank of India also plans to recruit around 4,000 employees during this period. These moves will significantly boost the workforce of these banks and help them cater to their expanding customer base.