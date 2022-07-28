Auto

Hero Xtreme 160R or Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 28, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 5-speed gearbox

Hero MotoCorp has updated its entry-level performance motorcycle, the Xtreme 160R for 2022. The bike has received minor updates to the overall design and now features a gear-position indicator in the instrument console. It goes up against Pulsar N160, which is based on an all-new platform used in Bajaj's 250 twins. But which one should you buy? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp is trying to update its image with modern products such as the Xtreme and Xpulse series.

Ever since its debut in 2020, the Xtreme 160R has garnered a warm reception from the critics and customers alike.

However, Bajaj Auto has turned up the heat with the launch of the Pulsar N160 in the sub-200cc sporty commuter segment.

Design Bajaj Pulsar N160 is visually more appealing

The Hero Xtreme 160R has a tubular diamond frame with a sculpted fuel tank, stepped-up seat design, single-pod LED headlight, upswept exhaust, and LED taillamp. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits on a tubular steel chassis and features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, projector headlamp with LED DRLs, wide handlebar, under-belly exhaust, and slim tail section with LED taillight. Both ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Pulsar N160 is backed by a more powerful engine

The Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar N160 is fueled by a 164.82cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill that generates 15.8hp of power and 14.65Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both the bikes are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety The Pulsar N160 offers more safety

The Hero Xtreme 160R and Bajaj Pulsar N160 are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel. However, the Xtreme 160R has a drum/disc brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS, while the Pulsar N160 gets a disc brake on the rear wheel with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R ranges between Rs. 1.17 lakh and Rs. 1.22 lakh, while the Bajaj Pulsar N160 starts at Rs. 1.23 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Pulsar N160 as it offers better looks, a powerful engine, and better safety.

