Kia Seltos SUV gets 6 airbags as standard; becomes costlier

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 02, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2022 Kia Seltos now starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has updated all variants of the 2022 Seltos with six airbags as standard fitment in India. The car has also received a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000. The SUV is available in eight trims: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+, and X-Line. Apart from the addition of airbags, there are no changes to the feature list.

Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors set its foot in India with the Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment but was hit by a controversy when the vehicle performed badly during an accident, breaking into two halves on impact.

Now, the South Korean carmaker is trying to mend its image by adding more safety features to all its offerings.

The 2022 version now features six airbags as standard.

Exteriors The SUV sports an all-LED lighting setup and alloy rims

The 2022 Kia Seltos flaunts a typical SUV silhouette and features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the car is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, black B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Kia Seltos is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors It features a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting

The Kia Seltos has a spacious five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ambient lighting, air purifier, reclining rear seats, auto climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2022 Kia Seltos: Pricing

The 2022 Kia Seltos now starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs. 18.65 lakh for the X-Line AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.