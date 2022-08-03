Auto

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 goes official: Check pricing, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 03, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 rides on 17-inch wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2023 iteration of the Speed Twin 1200 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the retro-inspired motorcycle made its global debut a few months back. As part of the 2023 update, the two-wheeler gets an all-new Matte Baja Orange paint scheme. However, the bike remains mechanically unchanged.

Context

Triumph Motorcycles is one of the oldest bike makers and has a specialty in crafting retro-looking bikes with modern-age electronic riding aids under its "Modern Classics" line-up.

The British marque is also known for updating its entire range of two-wheelers on a yearly basis.

The 2023 Speed Twin 1200 epitomizes the brand's design philosophy and is one of its flagship offerings.

The motorcycle sports a round headlamp unit and alloy wheels

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 sits on a tubular steel frame and flaunts a 14.5-liter fuel tank, a blacked-out round LED headlamp unit, a single-piece seat, dual stainless steel exhausts, a sleek LED taillight, and a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors. It houses a dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires.

It draws power from a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Speed Twin 1200 is offered with a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 98.6hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm.

It is equipped with switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm Marzocchi inverted forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200: Pricing

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 begins at Rs. 11.09 lakh for the Jet Black color variant and goes up to Rs. 11.22 lakh for the Matte Baja Orange, Red Hopper, and Matte Storm Gray color options (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.