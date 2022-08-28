Auto

Kawasaki Ninja 300 becomes costlier in India: Check new price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 28, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains mechanically unaltered (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has raised the price of its Ninja 300 bike in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 3,000. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a head-turning look and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 38.88hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Almost all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models due to rising input costs, and Kawasaki is no exception.

The brand has now raised the cost of its smallest supersport, the Ninja 300, in our country. However, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unaltered.

However, the two-wheeler's sales are unlikely to be affected much.

Design The bike is available in 3 colors

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 sits on a steel tube frame and has fairing-mounted indicators, a muscular fuel tank, a windscreen, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green color options.

Information It runs on a 39hp, 296cc engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 38.88hp and a peak torque of 26.1Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing

After the newest price hike in India, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price tag of Rs. 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The supersport bike rivals the likes of the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR310, and BMW G 310 R.

