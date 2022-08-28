Kawasaki Ninja 300 becomes costlier in India: Check new price
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has raised the price of its Ninja 300 bike in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 3,000. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a head-turning look and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 38.88hp.
- Almost all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models due to rising input costs, and Kawasaki is no exception.
- The brand has now raised the cost of its smallest supersport, the Ninja 300, in our country. However, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unaltered.
- However, the two-wheeler's sales are unlikely to be affected much.
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 sits on a steel tube frame and has fairing-mounted indicators, a muscular fuel tank, a windscreen, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green color options.
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 38.88hp and a peak torque of 26.1Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.
After the newest price hike in India, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price tag of Rs. 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The supersport bike rivals the likes of the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR310, and BMW G 310 R.