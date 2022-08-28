Auto

Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs get Jet Edition variants

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 28, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

The cars remain mechanically unaltered (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced the Jet Edition variants of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs in India. They are based on the cars' range-topping XZ+ trim, and their prices start at Rs. 12.13 lakh. As for the highlights, the new models flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out and get additional safety features. However, the trio remains mechanically unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the Dark and Kaziranga Edition models, Tata Motors has launched the Jet Edition versions of its three cars in India to boost their sales.

The trio seems visually very appealing and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in our market. Notably, the company has not given the Jet Edition treatment to its Punch and Nexon EV cars.

Exteriors The cars have silvered skid plates and black wheels

The Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Jet Editions sport a dual-tone "Starlight" paintwork with a bronze body and a silvered roof, silvered skid plates on both ends, and black-colored alloy wheels. The cars also have roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sleek grilles, LED headlights with DRLs, flared wheel arches, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps. The dimensions remain unchanged.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options are available

The Nexon Jet Edition runs on a 120hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 110hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill. Meanwhile, the Harrier and Safari are backed by a 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel motor. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheelers get a two-tone cabin

The Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Jet Editions have a dual-tone white and black-colored cabin with bronze trim and stitching. The Nexon now gets a wireless charger, while the Harrier offers an electronic parking brake. Meanwhile, the Safari comes with a driver drowsiness alert, new head restraints, Type-C chargers in all the rows, a panic brake alert, and after-impact braking.

Information How much do they cost?

The Nexon Jet Edition starts at Rs. 12.13 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.08 lakh, while the Harrier Jet Edition falls in the Rs. 20.9-22.2 lakh price bracket. Finally, the cost of the Safari Jet Edition ranges between Rs. 21.35-22.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).