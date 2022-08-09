Auto

Five-door version of Force Gurkha spotted in production-ready guise

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 09, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

The five-door Force Gurkha will be underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis. Representative image (Photo credit: Force Motors)

Force Motors has been spotted testing the five-door version of the Gurkha in a near-production guise, sans camouflage. The SUV will be the second offering from the homegrown automaker in the private vehicle segment and is expected to offer multiple seating options. The off-roader will retain the rugged charm of its three-door sibling and will be powered by a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Force Motors has come a long way from producing crude-looking commercial vehicles in India. The homegrown automaker is slowly trying to establish itself as a modern-age lifestyle car brand.

The Gurkha is an off-road-biased offering from the carmaker, equipped with a capable four-wheel-drive system and mechanical differential locks for the front and rear axles.

It primarily competes with the Mahindra Thar.

Exteriors The SUV will get round headlights and a side-mounted snorkel

The Force Gurkha five-door version will have a typical SUV silhouette with a boxy design. It will feature a clamshell bonnet, round headlights with LED DRLs, rugged-looking bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, a roof-mounted luggage carrier, a side-mounted air snorkel, and alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked taillights and tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with a 2.6-liter diesel engine

The Gurkha will remain mechanically unchanged. It will draw power from a 2.6-liter, Mercedes-sourced diesel engine (89.8hp/250Nm) that will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system, and mechanical differential locks at both the front and rear axles will also be available.

Interiors It will feature a 7.0-inch infotainment system

The interiors of the upcoming Force Gurkha are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to be offered in a six-, seven-, or nine-seat configuration and feature power windows, manual AC with rear vents, a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the five-door Gurkha will be disclosed by Force Motors during its launch event in the coming months. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over its three-door sibling, which retails at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.