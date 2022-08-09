Five-door version of Force Gurkha spotted in production-ready guise
Force Motors has been spotted testing the five-door version of the Gurkha in a near-production guise, sans camouflage. The SUV will be the second offering from the homegrown automaker in the private vehicle segment and is expected to offer multiple seating options. The off-roader will retain the rugged charm of its three-door sibling and will be powered by a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine.
- Force Motors has come a long way from producing crude-looking commercial vehicles in India. The homegrown automaker is slowly trying to establish itself as a modern-age lifestyle car brand.
- The Gurkha is an off-road-biased offering from the carmaker, equipped with a capable four-wheel-drive system and mechanical differential locks for the front and rear axles.
- It primarily competes with the Mahindra Thar.
The Force Gurkha five-door version will have a typical SUV silhouette with a boxy design. It will feature a clamshell bonnet, round headlights with LED DRLs, rugged-looking bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, a roof-mounted luggage carrier, a side-mounted air snorkel, and alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked taillights and tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear.
The Gurkha will remain mechanically unchanged. It will draw power from a 2.6-liter, Mercedes-sourced diesel engine (89.8hp/250Nm) that will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system, and mechanical differential locks at both the front and rear axles will also be available.
The interiors of the upcoming Force Gurkha are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to be offered in a six-, seven-, or nine-seat configuration and feature power windows, manual AC with rear vents, a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.
The pricing and availability details of the five-door Gurkha will be disclosed by Force Motors during its launch event in the coming months. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over its three-door sibling, which retails at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.