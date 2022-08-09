Auto

Tata Tigor iCNG becomes more affordable with new XM variant

Tata Tigor iCNG becomes more affordable with new XM variant

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 09, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

Tata Tigor iCNG features a Harman infotainment system (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced a new affordable XM variant of the Tigor iCNG in India with a price tag of Rs. 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It cost Rs. 50,000 less than the XZ trim. The model retains most of the design elements and features from the higher variants and remains mechanically unaltered. It is available with the fuel-efficient 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India in recent years, Tata Motors has been steadily developing high-efficiency alternative fuel vehicles and EVs.

The homegrown carmaker introduced the "iCNG" variants of the Tiago and Tigor on our shores in January this year, with both receiving a warm reception from critics and buyers alike.

The new XM variant is an entry-level trim.

Exteriors The sedan sports sleek projector headlights and 15-inch wheels

Tata Tigor iCNG XM flaunts an elegant design with a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek projector headlights, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, wide air dam, sloping roofline, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chrome beltline, and 15-inch wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It is backed by a 1.2-liter, Revotron engine

The Tigor iCNG is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Revotron engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 72hp of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque. The sedan has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 26.49km/kg.

Interiors The car features a Harman infotainment system and dual airbags

On the inside, the Tigor iCNG has a similar dual-tone interior theme as the petrol model and features fabric upholstery, manual AC, power windows, central locking, manually-dimming IRVM, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, four speakers, and a Bluetooth-enabled Harman infotainment system. The safety of passengers is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Tata Tigor iCNG: Pricing

In India, Tata Tigor iCNG costs Rs. 7.4 lakh for the base XM variant, Rs. 7.9 lakh for the XZ version, Rs. 8.5 lakh for the XZ+ model, and Rs. 8.59 lakh for the top-of-the-line XZ+ Dual Tone trim (all prices, ex-showroom).