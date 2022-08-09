Auto

Prior to its debut, new-generation Lamborghini Urus SUV teased

Prior to its debut, new-generation Lamborghini Urus SUV teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 09, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus will get a hybrid version. Representative image (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini is expected to introduce the new version of its Urus SUV by the end of this year. It might either be EVO or PHEV. Now, the brand has put out a teaser showcasing a camouflaged mule of the vehicle at Pikes Peak. It suggests that the car will have sleek headlights, flared wheel arches, and a massive sunroof, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Urus is one of Lamborghini's most popular cars and recently surpassed the 20,000 unit production milestone.

The new-generation model has been spotted at Pikes Peak hinting that it will be capable of traversing any terrain. Once it goes official, the rivalry in the luxury SUV segment will be raised significantly.

The company should also launch the off-road-biased Huracan Sterrato supercar soon.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlamps and roof spoiler

The 2022 Lamborghini Urus will have a lengthy hood, a sleek grille, wide air vents, and narrow LED headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a roof spoiler, a raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillamps, and larger circular exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Information Two powertrain options will be available

The upcoming Lamborghini Urus should be backed by a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that makes 641hp/850Nm, linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. A hybrid powertrain sourced from Porsche might also be available.

Interiors The SUV might get electrically adjustable seats

The new Lamborghini Urus will have a luxurious cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, key-less entry, USB chargers, electrically adjustable seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information 2022 Lamborghini Urus: Pricing and availability

Lamborghini will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Urus in India at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom).