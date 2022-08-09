Auto

2022 Honda CB300F goes official in India: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 09, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

2022 Honda CB300F is offered in three color options (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has taken the wraps off its latest streetfighter offering, the CB300F in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.26 lakh. The motorcycle is available in two variants: Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The two-wheeler will be retailed via the brand's "BigWing" chain of dealerships across the country. It is offered with a 293.5cc single-cylinder engine that develops 24hp of maximum power.

In 2019, Honda had introduced a special "BigWing" division for its high-capacity motorcycles in India.

This has allowed the Japanese automaker to provide an immersive experience to its potential customers seeking out the brand's premium offerings.

The latest to join the portfolio is the CB300F, a middleweight streetfighter that rivals the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Pulsar N250.

Design The motorcycle flaunts digital instrument cluster and all-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Honda CB300F flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a sharp-looking LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillight. The bike houses a fully digital instrument cluster with "Honda RoadSync" for smartphone connectivity and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle is offered in three color options.

Information It is backed by a 24hp, 294cc engine

The Honda CB300F draws power from a 293.5cc, air-and-oil cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that produces 24hp of maximum power and 25.6Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety The bike is equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, the 2022 CB300F is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by gold-colored inverted forks on the front and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CB300F: Pricing and availability

Honda has launched the 2022 CB300F with a price tag of Rs. 2.26 lakh for the Deluxe variant and Rs. 2.29 lakh for the Deluxe Pro trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The motorcycle can be booked online or via the BigWing dealerships.

