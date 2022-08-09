2022 Honda CB300F goes official in India: Check price, features
Honda has taken the wraps off its latest streetfighter offering, the CB300F in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.26 lakh. The motorcycle is available in two variants: Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The two-wheeler will be retailed via the brand's "BigWing" chain of dealerships across the country. It is offered with a 293.5cc single-cylinder engine that develops 24hp of maximum power.
- In 2019, Honda had introduced a special "BigWing" division for its high-capacity motorcycles in India.
- This has allowed the Japanese automaker to provide an immersive experience to its potential customers seeking out the brand's premium offerings.
- The latest to join the portfolio is the CB300F, a middleweight streetfighter that rivals the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Pulsar N250.
The 2022 Honda CB300F flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a sharp-looking LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillight. The bike houses a fully digital instrument cluster with "Honda RoadSync" for smartphone connectivity and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle is offered in three color options.
The Honda CB300F draws power from a 293.5cc, air-and-oil cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that produces 24hp of maximum power and 25.6Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
For the rider's safety, the 2022 CB300F is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by gold-colored inverted forks on the front and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Honda has launched the 2022 CB300F with a price tag of Rs. 2.26 lakh for the Deluxe variant and Rs. 2.29 lakh for the Deluxe Pro trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The motorcycle can be booked online or via the BigWing dealerships.