2023 Ford Explorer breaks cover in China: Check design, features
Ford has revealed the 2023 iteration of the Explorer for the Chinese market. The SUV is a full-size offering from the US-based automaker. The four-wheeler was originally scheduled to debut at the now-postponed Beijing Auto Show. However, the brand has revealed it online. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish look, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 2.3-liter turbo-petrol engine.
- Ford is one of the oldest automakers in the world with large production facilities in various regions such as North America, Europe, and China.
- The sixth-generation Explorer made its debut in 2019 and is based on the new rear-wheel-drive-based CD6 platform.
- The 2023 version of the SUV will be exclusively made in the brand's Chicago and Hangzhou facilities and will be a flagship model.
The 2023 Ford Explorer has a typical SUV silhouette and features a lengthy muscular hood, a large chrome-studded grille, LED headlamps with full-width DRLs, skid plates, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The 2023 Explorer is powered by a 2.3-liter, EcoBoost, turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, along with an optional all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 272hp and a peak torque of 425Nm.
On the inside, the Ford Explorer has a luxurious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a Bang & Olufsen audio system and a 27.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Explorer are expected to be announced by Ford in the coming months. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at CNY 199,440 (approximately Rs. 23.47 lakh) in China.