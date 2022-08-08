Auto

Ahead of India launch, 2022 Audi Q3 teased: Check features

Ahead of India launch, 2022 Audi Q3 teased: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi Q3 has an electronically limited top speed of 233km/h (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has officially teased the 2022 Q3 in India prior to its launch this year. The SUV will likely replace the Q2 in the brand's portfolio. The four-wheeler is currently on sale in various global markets and is offered with refreshed exterior styling and a tech-forward cabin. The car will be available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Q3 has been an entry-level mid-size SUV for Audi since its inception in 2011. The car is known for its dynamic handling, thanks to the legendary "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system.

The German automaker had introduced the second generation of the four-wheeler based on the MQB A2 platform in 2018.

The 2022 iteration features a refreshed design philosophy similar to its sibling, the Q5.

Twitter Post Take a look at Audi's teaser

Just as true friendships go deeper than brunches. Go beyond with those who matter.

The life beyond, coming soon to your city. #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/l9sASLaOoV — Audi India (@AudiIN) August 7, 2022

Exteriors The SUV sports a chrome-surrounded grille and Matrix LED headlights

The 2022 Audi Q3 flaunts an aggressive design language and features a sculpted bonnet, sleek Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by black pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser.

Information It does the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.3 seconds

The Audi Q3 is backed by a 2.0-liter, TFSI, petrol engine which develops a maximum power of 231hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic gearbox, along with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car has a digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting

On the inside, the 2022 Q3 has a driver-focused cockpit design and gets leather upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 15-speaker Sonos sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Audi Q3: Pricing

In India, the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Q3 will be disclosed by Audi in the coming weeks. However, the SUV carries a starting price tag of £32,200 (approximately Rs. 31 lakh) in the UK.