2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900, Scrambler 900 launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 26, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Both Triumph Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 get a 12-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2023 Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 motorcycles in India. They were formerly known as Street Twin and Street Scrambler, respectively. The former carries a starting price tag of Rs. 8.35 lakh, while the latter begins at Rs. 9.45 lakh. The bikes feature new color schemes: Matt Silver Ice (Speed Twin) and Carnival Red & Jet Black (Scrambler 900).

Triumph Motorcycles has updated the entire 'Modern Classic' series for 2023 which includes certain models receiving a moniker change.

The British marque is known for creating two-wheelers with retro appeal, dynamic ride and handling nature, and potent parallel-twin engines.

The MY2023 Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 remain mechanically identical to the outgoing models.

Design Both the bikes sport round headlamps and teardrop-shaped fuel tanks

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 sit on a tubular steel frame and feature a teardrop-shaped 12-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with black housing, circular mirrors, a wide handlebar, large rear fender, and dual exhausts. The former rides on alloy wheels, while the latter gets wire-spoke wheels. The bikes pack a dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster with an LCD multifunctional display.

Information They are offered with a 900cc, parallel-twin engine

Both the Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 are backed by a 900cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 64hp of maximum power and 80Nm of peak torque. The mills are paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety They motorcycles have ride-by-wire throttle and switchable traction control

Both the bikes from Triumph are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and switchable traction control. The Speed Twin 900 also gets two riding modes: Road and Rain. The suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end of both motorcycles.

Information 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900, Scrambler 900: Pricing and availability

In India, the Triumph Speed Twin 900 ranges between Rs. 8.35 lakh and Rs. 8.48 lakh, while the Scrambler 900 is available between Rs. 9.45 lakh and Rs. 9.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), depending on the color scheme.