KTM motorcycles receive another price-hike in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 26, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

KTM motorcycles offer the best performance-to-price ratio in their respective segments

KTM has hiked the prices of its motorcycles in India by up to Rs. 2,148. This is the second price revision by the Austrian bikemaker within a span of two months. The brand had recently updated most of its offerings on our shores and also increased the prices to counter the effects of rising input costs. The bikes remain unaltered, both cosmetically and mechanically.

Context Why does this story matter?

KTM set its foot in India in 2012 with its capable all-rounder, the Duke 200. The motorcycle took the market by the storm with its potent engine and dynamic handling characteristics.

The Austrian marque received praises from media and buyers alike and almost gained a cult-like following on our shores.

However, with the recent price hikes, the bikemaker has lost its value-for-money proposition.

Bike #1 KTM 250 Adventure: Priced at Rs. 2.44 lakh

The KTM 250 Adventure has become costlier by Rs. 2,099. The motorcycle gets an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, LED taillights, a digital instrument cluster, and alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires. The two-wheeler is powered by a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that churns out 29.5hp/24Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 KTM 390 Duke: Costs Rs. 2.96 lakh

KTM 390 Duke received a price hike of Rs. 2,148 in India. The motorcycle flaunts a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and lightweight alloy wheels. The streetfighter draws power from a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 43hp/37Nm and is linked to 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 KTM RC 390: Retails at Rs. 3.16 lakh

KTM RC 390 has received a price bump of Rs. 2,148. The bike features a 13.7-liter fuel tank, a new side-mounted exhaust, a revised tail section with a bolt-on subframe, all-LED lighting, a colored TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 43hp/37Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 KTM 390 Adventure: Available at Rs. 3.37 lakh

KTM 390 Adventure has become costlier by Rs. 2,148 in India. The bike sits on a trellis frame with a bolt-on sub-frame and has a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windshield, a TFT instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The ADV runs on a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 43hp/37Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.