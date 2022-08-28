Auto

2023 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE arrives in global markets

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 28, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE gets a traction control system (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 2023 version of the Z900RS CAFE bike for the global markets. It should also make its way to India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look and offers many features, including a traction control system. It runs on a 948cc, inline-four cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 109hp.

Barring minute cosmetic changes, the 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE looks almost identical to its predecessor. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the global markets.

The motorcycle should also arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) in limited numbers. Once it debuts, the competition in the segment will be raised.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and golden pinstripes

The 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE sits on a high-tensile steel trellis frame. It sports a Metallic Diablo Black paint, a golden Kawasaki logo, and two golden pinstripes on the bubble fairing and fuel tank. The bike has a round headlight and a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch wheels. It can store 20.4 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 216kg.

Information It is backed by a 109hp, 948cc engine

The new Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE is fueled by a 948cc, 4-stroke, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 109hp and a peak torque of 98.5Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 version of the Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bears a price tag of $12,399 (around Rs. 10 lakh). The premium two-wheeler should arrive in our country sometime next year.