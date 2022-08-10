Auto

2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ sedan goes official with sporty looks

2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ sedan goes official with sporty looks

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 10, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ should also arrive in India (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has launched the new-generation version of the Yaris Ativ in Thailand with a starting price of THB 5,39,000 (approximately Rs. 12.11 lakh). The 2023 iteration of the vehicle is available in four variants: Sport, Smart, Premium, and Premium Luxury. The sedan flaunts the new design philosophy adopted by the Japanese automaker and is underpinned by the Daihatsu-derived cost-efficient DNGA platform.

Context Why does this story matter?

While many automakers are shifting their focus only to SUVs these days, Toyota has been developing sedans in the B, C, and D segments.

The Japanese marque is also using its expertise with mild and strong-hybrid technologies to provide cars with fuel-efficient and reliable engines.

The 2023 Yaris Ativ (Vios in certain markets) is the latest offering from Toyota based on the DNGA platform.

Exteriors The sedan sports a massive blacked-out grille and LED taillights

The 2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ features the brand's new design language with a massive blacked-out grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, chromed window linings, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine

The 2023 Yaris Ativ is backed by a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, DOHC, inline-four petrol engine with variable valve timing (VVT) that generates a maximum power of 92.7hp and a peak torque of 110Nm. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a dual-tone dashboard and quilted leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Yaris Ativ has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, quilted leather upholstery, a PM2.5 air purifier, automatic climate control, multifunctional steering wheel, and a 64-color ambient lighting system. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ: Pricing

In Thailand, the 2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ starts at THB 5,39,000 (approximately Rs. 12.11 lakh) for the base Sport variant and goes up to THB 6,89,000 (roughly Rs. 15.48 lakh) for the range-topping Premium Luxury trim. The sedan could arrive in India as well.