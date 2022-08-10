2022 Hyundai TUCSON launched in India: Check pricing, features
Hyundai has launched the 2022 TUCSON in India with a starting price of Rs. 27.7 lakh. The SUV is offered in two variants: Platinum and Signature. The South Korean automaker had taken the wraps off the vehicle last month and opened the order books with a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The four-wheeler looks stylish and is offered with a pair of 2.0-liter engines.
- Hyundai has been on a roll in India's SUV segment lately, with products such as the VENUE and CRETA doing well in terms of sales figures.
- However, the automaker has not been able to capture the premium segment in a similar manner to date.
- The 2022 TUCSON intends to change that with its competitive pricing.
The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a muscular bonnet, a dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
The 2022 TUCSON draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that develops 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that produces 186hp/416Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by 6-speed and 8-speed automatic gearboxes along with an all-wheel-drive system.
The fourth-generation TUCSON has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, air purifier, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.
The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON can be yours at a starting price tag of Rs. 27.7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV is available in two variants: Platinum and Signature. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.