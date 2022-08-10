Auto

2022 Hyundai TUCSON launched in India: Check pricing, features

2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a 'Parametric Jewel' grille with LED DRLs (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the 2022 TUCSON in India with a starting price of Rs. 27.7 lakh. The SUV is offered in two variants: Platinum and Signature. The South Korean automaker had taken the wraps off the vehicle last month and opened the order books with a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The four-wheeler looks stylish and is offered with a pair of 2.0-liter engines.

Hyundai has been on a roll in India's SUV segment lately, with products such as the VENUE and CRETA doing well in terms of sales figures.

However, the automaker has not been able to capture the premium segment in a similar manner to date.

The 2022 TUCSON intends to change that with its competitive pricing.

Exteriors The SUV sports all-LED lighting setup and 18-inch dual-tone wheels

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a muscular bonnet, a dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

The 2022 TUCSON draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that develops 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that produces 186hp/416Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by 6-speed and 8-speed automatic gearboxes along with an all-wheel-drive system.

The fourth-generation TUCSON has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, air purifier, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON can be yours at a starting price tag of Rs. 27.7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV is available in two variants: Platinum and Signature. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.