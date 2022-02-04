Auto

Toyota temporarily halts bookings for Hilux in India: Here's why

Toyota temporarily halts bookings for Hilux in India: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 04, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Toyota Hilux was revealed in India last month (Photo credit: Vikram Kirloskar)

Japanese automaker Toyota has temporarily halted the bookings for Hilux in India. The company attributed this to factors such as high demand and supply-side issues. The pick-up truck was unveiled last month and is scheduled to be launched in March 2022. In its official statement though, the company has not shed any light on when the bookings will restart.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Hilux is one of the most anticipated models in the Indian market. Built on the same platform as the Fortuner, it will be the company's second offering here this year.

The pick-up truck segment India is bound to get competitive with the introduction of the Hilux, which will be pitted against the ISUZU V-Cross.

Exteriors The truck has a large cargo bed

The Toyota Hilux features a sculpted hood, a chrome-framed hexagonal grille, swept-back LED projector headlamps, a large cargo bed, and LED taillights. On the sides, it sports blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 3,085mm and is 5,325mm long. The pick-up truck is available in Emotional Red, White Pearl Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White shades.

Information It draws power from 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 204hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque when mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The output is increased to 500Nm with an automatic gearbox.

Interiors It features 8-way electrically adjustable front seats

The Toyota Hilux comes with a premium cabin with leather upholstery, 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated seats, and a push start/stop button. To ensure passengers' safety, it has seven airbags, active traction control, ABS, and EBD. The four-wheeler also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

The Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of its launch sometime next month.