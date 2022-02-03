Auto

Porsche 911 GT3, GT3 Touring launched at Rs. 2.5 crore

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring are offered in both manual and automatic gear options (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has launched the new 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring in India. The line-up carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). The cars are available in both automatic and manual gearbox options, with no price differences. The 911 GT3 is a car for the track, while the Touring variant is a toned-down version of the 911 GT3.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring are the latest additions to Porsche's fast-expanding portfolio of luxury sports cars in India. The fact that they have debuted without much huff and puff shows the bullish nature with which the company is approaching the Indian market.

With a top-speed of 320km/h, the 911 GT3 twins will attract those looking for a rush of adrenaline.

Design The cars feature carbon fiber bonnet

The Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring sport a sloping roofline, a carbon fiber bonnet with vents, adjustable LED headlamps, a convertible hood, a large radiator grille, and an expandable front splitter. The former has a swan neck-shaped rear wing while the latter flaunts an adaptive spoiler. The cars are flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and alloy wheels.

Information They are fueled by a 503hp engine

The Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring are powered by a 3.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, 6-cylinder engine that churns out 503hp of maximum power and 470Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox.

Interiors The cars have a 10.9-inch infotainment panel

The Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring have a luxurious two-seater cabin with leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable Sport Seats Plus, and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel. A Clubsport package is available as an option for the former. The cars come with the latest Porsche Communication Management with a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and 7-inch TFT displays on both sides of the rev counter.

Information Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring: Pricing and availability

The Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring are available in both manual and automatic variants, without any difference in their price-tag.